HT Auto
Home How-to How To Check And Change Engine Coolant In Your Car: Key Tips

How to check and change engine coolant in your car: Key tips

Car engine coolant is a mixture of water and anti-freeze material that helps to stop the power mill from overheating. The majority of modern cars come with a sealed cooling system, which makes sure they don't need topping up unless there is a leak. However, if the car is old, the engine coolant should be checked every couple of weeks to inspect if there is any problem with the cooling system. Examining the coolant level and detecting any problem early could save you money and hassle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2022, 16:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Engine coolant is an important element to keep the powertrain functional in all weather conditions.
Engine coolant is an important element to keep the powertrain functional in all weather conditions.
Engine coolant is an important element to keep the powertrain functional in all weather conditions.
Engine coolant is an important element to keep the powertrain functional in all weather conditions.

Also Read : Winter is here: How to take care of your car

The coolant is a liquid that is added to a car's engine cooling system. The coolant comes as a dilution of antifreeze chemicals and water. The engine coolant sops the water in the cooling system from freezing during cold weather conditions, and it also raises the boiling point. Along with the pressurized system, the coolant also helps in reducing the risk of overheating in summer.

The antifreeze doesn't just protect the car engine in winter or summer but helps stop corrosion and scale build-up all year round. There are a wide variety of engine coolants available on the market, which are also known as antifreeze. It is always important to buy the right coolant for the vehicle. To buy the right coolant for your car, you can check the user manual provided by the OEM.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Ensure you put the coolant in right tank

Make sure you find the right tank before putting the coolant in it. Adding the antifreeze to the screen wash, brake fluid, or power steering reservoir could cause serious damage to the vehicle. To make things easy, you can check the OEM-provided vehicle handbook to find the location of the coolant filler cap.

Examine the engine coolant level

After finding the expansion tank, check the level of the coolant. The coolant in its reservoir should be between the minimum and maximum marks. A low engine coolant level can cause problems with the car's heater. While checking the coolant level is performed manually by checking the level between the minimum and maximum gauges, another symptom of a low coolant level is cool air coming from the dashboard vents even when the dial is set to hot.

Check the hoses

Check the hoses for problems. Examine any hose that you can see at the same time while checking for coolant. Wet or white staining in the hoses could be a sign of possible problems to come.

Top up if required

If the coolant level is low and creating trouble for the cooling system of your car's engine, it needs a top-up. Make sure the engine is cold. Turn off the ignition and let the engine and the entire powertrain system cool down. Don't remove the filler cap unless the engine is completely cooled down, as opening before that could result in a sudden release of pressurized hot water, which may result in spillage and burning of your skin as well.

Use the right coolant

Make sure you use the right antifreeze, which is recommended by the manufacturer. Different types of antifreeze don't mix well. Consult the user manual provided by the vehicle manufacturer to check which is the best fit for your car. Also, make sure to take help from a professional mechanic while topping up the coolant. Do it if you don't feel comfortable and confident about performing the task yourself.

How to check and change engine coolant in your car
Step 1 :

Ensure you put the coolant in right tank

Step 2 :

Examine the engine coolant level

Step 3 :

Check the hoses properly

Step 4 :

Top up if required

Step 5 :

Use the right coolant

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2022, 16:02 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

CNG_3
Looking for CNG cars? These 5 new models may soon be launched
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
Mercedes-Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
How to check and change engine coolant in your car: Key tips
How to check and change engine coolant in your car: Key tips
New study shows cars are getting fatter
New study shows cars are getting fatter
Tesla recalls more than three lakh vehicles over taillight software glitch
Tesla recalls more than three lakh vehicles over taillight software glitch
Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways
Here's how Odisha plans to curb road accidents along highways

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city