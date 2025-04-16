In 2026 Hero Super Splendor or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor engine makes power and torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Super Splendor vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,848
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|10.87 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS