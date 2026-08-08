In 2026 EMotorad EMX or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of EMX up to 50-80 km/charge and the Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour.
EMX vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Emx
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|EMotorad
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|50-80 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.37 kWh
|0.35 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|3-4 Hours