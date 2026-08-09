In 2026 Benling India Kriti or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Kriti Price starts at Rs. 64,151 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Kriti in 3 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
Kriti vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kriti
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Benling India
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 64,151
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|60 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|10 Hours