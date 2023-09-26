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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Raider

Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n150 [2023-2025] Raider
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage48.5 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.68 cc124.8 cc
Power14.5 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1352 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
145 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Yes-
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/80-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 Kmph99 kmph
Max Power
14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.68 cc124.8 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Mono-ShockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic (31 mm)Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear IndicatorintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
LED Projector-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,08595,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,24,89082,860
RTO
9,9916,560
Insurance
7,2046,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0532,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Pulsar N150 borrows its engine from P150 and styling cues from N160.
Bajaj Pulsar N150 sporty commuter launched: Key highlights
26 Sept 2023
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TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
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The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was introduced as a step above the classic Pulsar 150 in the lineup but received a lukewarm response
⁠Bajaj Pulsar N150 discontinued in India, de-listed from website
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