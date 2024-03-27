Tata Nexon vs Maruti Swift: Comparing India's Two Favourite Cars

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The idea of enlisting a car as a favourite model is all in the mind. So in India, if you ask which car is a personal favourite, it's a subjective topic. It's rather a journey for car buyers that starts right from the time they start looking for a car on the market. Having a look at the car's model, design, features, and functionalities are all part of it.
So, making a car your favourite choice hugely depends on your driving experience and needs. But if you consider collectively, Indian car lovers have embraced two cars wholeheartedly, for which both are known as India's favourite cars. If you are here to choose one from the list, you first need to briefly understand its features and aspects. So, here's meeting Nexon and Swift –two beloved cars among Indian car enthusiasts.
You may find Tata Nexon appealing just in case you plan to purchase a sub-compact SUV this year. Let's find out the cabin, internal and under-the-hood features from the following points:
Nexon's facelift has a revamped exterior. This is a new-generation SUV model with top-end features like LED DRLs and flared wheel arches. The alloy wheels deserve noteworthy mention here. The diamond-cut alloy wheels improve the functionality. Altogether, Nexon's facelift improves the premium appeal with its out-of-the-box design layout.
Nexon's facelift offers a marvellous cabin layout. From practical interior designs to a clean-looking dashboard, slim AC vents, and a two-spoke steering wheel, everything fits in perfectly inside. The backlit Tata logo grabs the centre-stage attention – thanks to the brand's precision to work in such a beautiful design.
Comfortable seats and ventilated front seats make a passenger's riding experience better. The seats offer support while the rear and front passengers can enjoy spacious legroom and headroom. Altogether, Nexon's cabin is a happy abode that improves your experience.
Here's a rundown of the features and functionalities you get inside the engine compartment of Tata Nexon:
One quick note: The sport mode offers maximum performance.
Currently, Swift's third-generation car is ruling the automobile industry. The sporty styling and peppy engine come under a decent price tag.
The most recent avatar is introduced in India in the petrol model. The CNG variant, on the other hand, is also a noteworthy bet. Swift's brand-new variant has sharpened the edges and new features. But one thing constant with this model is the all-rounder Swift DNA – the same old sporty and agile appeal but with a touch of sophistication. Here's everything to learn about external, internal, and under-the-hood features:
Besides its iconic exterior design philosophy, this car features unique elements. From its side, you can get a good view of the C-pillar-mounted door handle (exclusively designed). The dual-tone alloy wheels and projector headlamps complement the car's design.
The new Swift has a tale to tell to all those car lovers who have a soft corner for hatchbacks. The dashboard complements the circular AC vents. There's a flat-bottom steering wheel that redefines the sporty appeal of its interior. You will find an analogue instrument cluster with a tiny digital display.
The following are the under-the-hood features of Swift:
One quick note: The petrol engine doesn't include a turbocharger
One quick note: The automatic variants are extremely convenient for clutchless driving
Swift's on-road price in Delhi is between Rs. 6.55 lakhs and Rs. 9.91 lakhs. On the other hand, Nexon's base model ranges between Rs. 9.07-12.97 lakhs. Nexon’s on-road pricing in Delhi ranges between ₹9.15 lakh and ₹18.50 lakh, depending on the engine and transmission choice.
So, ultimately, your final decision depends on how much you can spend from your wallet.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.