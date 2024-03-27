Tata Nexon vs Maruti Swift: Comparing India's Two Favourite Cars

The idea of enlisting a car as a favourite model is all in the mind. So in India, if you ask which car is a personal favourite, it's a subjective topic. It's rather a journey for car buyers that starts right from the time they start looking for a car on the market. Having a look at the car's model, design, features, and functionalities are all part of it.

Tata Nexon and Swift are popular choices, offering unique features and stylish designs. Nexon's facelift has a premium appeal, while Swift's sporty styling remains a classic.

So, making a car your favourite choice hugely depends on your driving experience and needs. But if you consider collectively, Indian car lovers have embraced two cars wholeheartedly, for which both are known as India's favourite cars. If you are here to choose one from the list, you first need to briefly understand its features and aspects. So, here's meeting Nexon and Swift –two beloved cars among Indian car enthusiasts.

Introducing Tata Nexon – A Sub-Compact SUV

You may find Tata Nexon appealing just in case you plan to purchase a sub-compact SUV this year. Let's find out the cabin, internal and under-the-hood features from the following points:

What's in the Shell Design?

Nexon's facelift has a revamped exterior. This is a new-generation SUV model with top-end features like LED DRLs and flared wheel arches. The alloy wheels deserve noteworthy mention here. The diamond-cut alloy wheels improve the functionality. Altogether, Nexon's facelift improves the premium appeal with its out-of-the-box design layout.

How's Its Cabin Decor?

Nexon's facelift offers a marvellous cabin layout. From practical interior designs to a clean-looking dashboard, slim AC vents, and a two-spoke steering wheel, everything fits in perfectly inside. The backlit Tata logo grabs the centre-stage attention – thanks to the brand's precision to work in such a beautiful design.

Comfortable seats and ventilated front seats make a passenger's riding experience better. The seats offer support while the rear and front passengers can enjoy spacious legroom and headroom. Altogether, Nexon's cabin is a happy abode that improves your experience.

What's Inside the Engine Compartment?

Here's a rundown of the features and functionalities you get inside the engine compartment of Tata Nexon:

Available in both diesel and petrol engines

The petrol variant comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine (produces 118.2 bhp and 170 Nm of torque)

Has a 1.5-litre turbocharged (Revotorq) diesel engine (113.3 Bhp & 260 Nm of torque)

Both engines are mated to six-speed manual or automated manual transmission

There's a seven-speed DCA and a five-speed manual transmission (petrol)

Has three driving modes – city, eco, and sport

One quick note: The sport mode offers maximum performance.

Its petrol model offers 17.44 km/l fuel economy

The automatic variant has a 17.18 km/l mileage

Its petrol-DCT model has 17.01 km/l

The diesel avatar offers 23.23 km/l

The automatic variant comes with 24.08 km/l

Meet Maruti Suzuki Swift – A Beloved Hatchback among Indian Car Lovers

Currently, Swift's third-generation car is ruling the automobile industry. The sporty styling and peppy engine come under a decent price tag.

The most recent avatar is introduced in India in the petrol model. The CNG variant, on the other hand, is also a noteworthy bet. Swift's brand-new variant has sharpened the edges and new features. But one thing constant with this model is the all-rounder Swift DNA – the same old sporty and agile appeal but with a touch of sophistication. Here's everything to learn about external, internal, and under-the-hood features:

What's There in Its Outer Look?

Besides its iconic exterior design philosophy, this car features unique elements. From its side, you can get a good view of the C-pillar-mounted door handle (exclusively designed). The dual-tone alloy wheels and projector headlamps complement the car's design.

What's in the Cabin Layout?

The new Swift has a tale to tell to all those car lovers who have a soft corner for hatchbacks. The dashboard complements the circular AC vents. There's a flat-bottom steering wheel that redefines the sporty appeal of its interior. You will find an analogue instrument cluster with a tiny digital display.

How's the Car Under the Hood?

The following are the under-the-hood features of Swift:

1197 cc front-mounted petrol engine

Four valves per cylinder & a double overhead camshaft layout

Maximum power of 89.73 bhp at 6000 rpm

A torque output of 113 Nm at 4400 rpm

One quick note: The petrol engine doesn't include a turbocharger

The manual transmission comes with a five-speed manual gearbox

Automatic options are available with a five-speed AMT

One quick note: The automatic variants are extremely convenient for clutchless driving

CNG model runs on petrol-CNG fuel, and the engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox

The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 89.73 bhp

Its manual transmission variant (petrol) has 23.2 kmpl mileage

Its petrol (auto) model has 23.76 kmpl

The CNG variant has 30.9 km/kg

Final Verdict

Swift's on-road price in Delhi is between Rs. 6.55 lakhs and Rs. 9.91 lakhs. On the other hand, Nexon's base model ranges between Rs. 9.07-12.97 lakhs. Nexon’s on-road pricing in Delhi ranges between ₹9.15 lakh and ₹18.50 lakh, depending on the engine and transmission choice.

So, ultimately, your final decision depends on how much you can spend from your wallet.

