Ford unveils its 'most affordable' Maverick pickup truck

Ford unveils its 'most affordable' Maverick pickup truckUpdated: 08 Jun 2021, 05:49 PM IST
- The 2021 Ford Maverick pickup has been revealed with a standard hybrid powertrain. It is based on the Bronco Sport and has a unibody construction. Here is the first look video.
