On the sidelines of the launch of EQA, the most affordable luxury electric SUV in Mercedes-Benz's India portfolio, Santosh Iyer speaks exclusively to

...

On the sidelines of the launch of EQA, the most affordable luxury electric SUV in Mercedes-Benz's India portfolio, Santosh Iyer speaks exclusively to HT Auto on how the EV segment has evolved in India since 2020. He also speaks on what the German auto giant expects out of the EQA, its fourth electric car in India.

Read more

Read less