2024 Yezdi Adventure launched at lower price: First look
By: HT Auto Desk Updated on: 01 Aug 2024, 13:54 PM
Yezdi has launched the 2024 version of its Adventure motorcycle in India priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. Here is a quick look at what has changed in the 2024 Yezdi Adventure which rivals the likes of KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.