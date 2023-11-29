Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure: Which is the better ADV?

Published Nov 29, 2023

Royal Enfield has finally launched the Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.

The introductory prices start from 2.69 lakh ex-showroom

The Yezdi Adventure is one of the main rivals of the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Yezdi Adventure starts at 2.16 lakh ex-showroom

The Himalayan 450 is more powerful than the Yezdi Adventure

The Himalayan also has more sophisticated suspension setup

There are better features on the Himalayan which includes full Google Maps.

Brakes on both motorcycles are similar and there is switchable ABS on offer as well. 

Both motorcycles use a function over form design language. 
