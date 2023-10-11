HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Nissan Hyper Adventure Electric Suv Concept Breaks Cover Unique Design And E 4orce Awd

In pics: Nissan Hyper Adventure electric SUV concept makes digital debut

Nissan Hyper Adventure electric SUV appears to have taken design influence from Ariya EV.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Hyper Adventure
1/6
Nissan claims that the Hyper Adventure has dynamic body panels that express activity and a front spoiler that redirects airflow through it, increasing aerodynamically efficient performance of the car. The front profile gets a sculpted look, while the large wheels come with closed panels for better aerodynamics and features crampons on tyres to ensure better movability through snowy terrains.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
Nissan claims that the Hyper Adventure has dynamic body panels that express activity and a front spoiler that redirects airflow through it, increasing aerodynamically efficient performance of the car. The front profile gets a sculpted look, while the large wheels come with closed panels for better aerodynamics and features crampons on tyres to ensure better movability through snowy terrains.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
2/6
Nissan Hyper Adventure concept electric SUV is one of the pure electric vehicle concepts the Japanese car manufacturer is working on. It comes on the heels of the Hyper Urban concept and carries a design that looks somewhat influenced by the Nissan Ariya EV. However, there is significant distinctiveness in this car compared to the Hyper Urban concept or Ariya EV.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
Nissan Hyper Adventure concept electric SUV is one of the pure electric vehicle concepts the Japanese car manufacturer is working on. It comes on the heels of the Hyper Urban concept and carries a design that looks somewhat influenced by the Nissan Ariya EV. However, there is significant distinctiveness in this car compared to the Hyper Urban concept or Ariya EV.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
3/6
One of the key design element of the Nissan Hyper Adventure is the design of its doors. The front doors come as conventional ones like other modern cars, but the rear passenger doors get a butterfly design allowing more space to get in and out of the cabin. Also, the pillarless design ensures the occupants get more spacious feel whenever the doors are opened.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
One of the key design element of the Nissan Hyper Adventure is the design of its doors. The front doors come as conventional ones like other modern cars, but the rear passenger doors get a butterfly design allowing more space to get in and out of the cabin. Also, the pillarless design ensures the occupants get more spacious feel whenever the doors are opened.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan X-trail (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan X-Trail
₹ 26 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Sunny 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Sunny 2023
₹ 8.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Qashqai
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
₹ 4.99 - 9.90 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Nissan Hyper Adventure
4/6
Moving to the back, Nissan Hyper Adventure gets retractable trunk steps, which act as the part of the tailgate when closed and offers sitting arrangement when opened. Combined with this, the 180-degree turning rear bench seat enhances sitting comfort for the occupants. The main tailgate that opens upward comes with a sleek LED strip highlighting its outline.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
Moving to the back, Nissan Hyper Adventure gets retractable trunk steps, which act as the part of the tailgate when closed and offers sitting arrangement when opened. Combined with this, the 180-degree turning rear bench seat enhances sitting comfort for the occupants. The main tailgate that opens upward comes with a sleek LED strip highlighting its outline.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
5/6
Nissan Hyper Adventure gets a wide fully digital screen that spans across the dashboard. This digital display combines the instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system as well. The images also reveal a Formula One influenced steering wheel with a digital display at its centre.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
Nissan Hyper Adventure gets a wide fully digital screen that spans across the dashboard. This digital display combines the instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system as well. The images also reveal a Formula One influenced steering wheel with a digital display at its centre.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
6/6
The cabin offers ample space for the occupants. While the front seats come with bucket design, the rear seat gets a bench layout and it can be rotated 180 degree for the convenience of the occupants. Also, the space inside the cabin can be adjusted to accommodate various outdoor equipment.
Nissan Hyper Adventure
The cabin offers ample space for the occupants. While the front seats come with bucket design, the rear seat gets a bench layout and it can be rotated 180 degree for the convenience of the occupants. Also, the space inside the cabin can be adjusted to accommodate various outdoor equipment.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan concept car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.