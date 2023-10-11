In pics: Nissan Hyper Adventure electric SUV concept makes digital debut
Nissan Hyper Adventure electric SUV appears to have taken design influence from Ariya EV.
Nissan claims that the Hyper Adventure has dynamic body panels that express activity and a front spoiler that redirects airflow through it, increasing aerodynamically efficient performance of the car. The front profile gets a sculpted look, while the large wheels come with closed panels for better aerodynamics and features crampons on tyres to ensure better movability through snowy terrains.
Nissan Hyper Adventure concept electric SUV is one of the pure electric vehicle concepts the Japanese car manufacturer is working on. It comes on the heels of the Hyper Urban concept and carries a design that looks somewhat influenced by the Nissan Ariya EV. However, there is significant distinctiveness in this car compared to the Hyper Urban concept or Ariya EV.
One of the key design element of the Nissan Hyper Adventure is the design of its doors. The front doors come as conventional ones like other modern cars, but the rear passenger doors get a butterfly design allowing more space to get in and out of the cabin. Also, the pillarless design ensures the occupants get more spacious feel whenever the doors are opened.
Moving to the back, Nissan Hyper Adventure gets retractable trunk steps, which act as the part of the tailgate when closed and offers sitting arrangement when opened. Combined with this, the 180-degree turning rear bench seat enhances sitting comfort for the occupants. The main tailgate that opens upward comes with a sleek LED strip highlighting its outline.
Nissan Hyper Adventure gets a wide fully digital screen that spans across the dashboard. This digital display combines the instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system as well. The images also reveal a Formula One influenced steering wheel with a digital display at its centre.
The cabin offers ample space for the occupants. While the front seats come with bucket design, the rear seat gets a bench layout and it can be rotated 180 degree for the convenience of the occupants. Also, the space inside the cabin can be adjusted to accommodate various outdoor equipment.
First Published Date: 11 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST
