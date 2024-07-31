HT Auto
2024 Yezdi Adventure Launched At 2.10 Lakh. Check What's New

2024 Yezdi Adventure launched at 2.10 lakh. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM
  • 2024 Yezdi Adventure will compete against the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.
2024 Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Adventure gets mechanical as well as cosmetic upgrades for 2024.
2024 Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Adventure gets mechanical as well as cosmetic upgrades for 2024.

Classic Legends is continuously working on improving its motorcycles so that they are more competitive in the market. The latest motorcycle to get an update is the Yezdi Adventure. It is now priced at 2.10 lakh and 2.13 lakh, depending on the colours. Both prices are ex-showroom. The motorcycle gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades.

The price of the motorcycle has gone down by 6,000. There are new colourways - Magnite Maroon, Tornado Black, Wolf Grey and Glacier White. The former two are the ones that cost more whereas the latter ones are marginally affordable. 2023 Yezdi Adventure will compete against the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Yezdi Classic Legends Adventure ADV adventure tourers

