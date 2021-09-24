Yezdi's rival to Royal Enfield Himalayan in the making? Spy shots suggest

Apart from the Jawa brand, Classic Legends is said to be breathing back life into another old-school retro brand - Yezdi. A new adventure motorcycle has been seen doing testing rounds on the public roads in India and it is said to be the upcoming adventure offering from Yezdi.

From the spy image (above), the bike can be seen completely covered under thick sheets of camouflage but from the design perspective, visuals are quite similar to the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is a very well established and popular ADV.

The spy image clearly delineates the high-raised stance of the bike, indicating that it is an adventure tourer. There is also a Himalayan-like front windscreen, round headlamp, long-travel front fork with shoe, spoke wheels, and raised exhaust pipe. Also, the overall getup appears to be somewhat similar to the Royal Enfield's ADV, but needless to say, the final production-spec product may come out to be different, which is quite a possibility.

The bike may use the 334cc liquid-cooled motor that is currently seen on the Jawa Perak. Also, the image (above) confirms that there is a liquid-cooled set-up on the motorcycle. Expect the tuning to be different on this bike to suit the character of a dedicated adventure bike.

In terms of other highlights, expect it to come kitted with a fully digital screen which could also be TFT. Also, it is safe to say that save for the engine and platform, other components may be completely different than any of the Jawa products since Yezdi as a brand will share a different stage and positioning.

Yezdi might announce the commencement of operations sometime in mid-2022. More details are to be announced later this year.