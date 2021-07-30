Jawa 500cc adventure-touring motorcycle breaks cover, but there's a catch

Recently, some images of the Jawa-badged scrambler surfaced online which stirred the internet. It was nothing more than a rebadged version of the Bristol Veloce 500. For the record, Bristol is based out of the Philippines and the company has gone into a strategic partnership with the original Czech Republic-based Jawa company. And the bike had no direct connection with Classic Legends, the owner of Jawa Motorcycles in India.

Now another motorcycle has been introduced under the original Czech-based Jawa company which is an adventure motorcycle based on the same underpinnings as the Bristol Veloce 500. While the scrambler version is called RVR 500, the adventure version is called the RVM 500.

It gets the same 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine found on its Scrambler counterpart. This engine is known to deliver 47bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

As visible from the official images, the new Jawa RVM 500 gets adventure-oriented equipment and features. It rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear spoke wheels that come shod with dual-sport tyres sourced from Metzeler.

For the suspension duties, the bike uses upside-down forks at the front, which is backed up by a mono-shock at the rear. The braking is handled by twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear wheel. The safety net of dual-channel ABS is also part of the list. Some other features of the motorcycle include its semi-digital instrument cluster and a USB socket that is offered as standard.

Needless to say, it may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.