Jawa Motorcycles launches Khakhi, Midnight Grey colours to mark 1971 war victory

Jawa Motorcycles has introduced two new colours for its modern classic Jawa to celebrate the 50th anniversary of India's 1971 war victory. Both the bikes have been priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and have been made available across all the company's dealerships.

The new colours - Khaki and Midnight Grey, resonate with the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. The bikes also feature a commemorative emblem consisting of the Army Insignia and a ‘laurel wreath’ symbolizing the 1971 victory. This emblem sits right in the middle of the fuel tank flanked by tricolour stripes, acquiring a position of pride. The company says that Jawa Khaki and Jawa Midnight Grey will be the first production motorcycles to feature the Army Insignia.

Both the Khaki and Midnight Grey shades are finished in matte and feature an all-black theme that runs across the mechanical parts of the motorcycle. The engine now features brushed fins and the motorcycles ride on blacked out spoke rims to go with the overall black theme.

(Also read | Classic Legends aims revival of BSA Motorcycles, plans electric bike)

Further, the bikes get enhanced seats, elevating the rider comfort with its redesigned seat pan and cushioning. Retuned suspension and frame set-up result in better ground clearance in conjunction with other ride and handling characteristics of the Jawa motorcycles. The new colours will only be made available in the Dual ABS version of motorcycles, which adds to the motorcycles' handling prowess.

Both the bikes source power from 293cc liquid cooled and fuel injected engine that deliver 27.33 PS of power and 27.02 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Jawa Motorcycles will also contribute to the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations of the Indian Army by being a part of celebratory rides that mark important victory landmark occasions. The Jawa Khakhi and Midnight Grey motorcycles will lead the charge.