Yamaha rolls out sporty-looking 2021 NVX scooter in Malaysia

Yamaha has launched the sporty-looking 2021 NVX scooter in the Malaysian market. It has been offered in two variants - Standard and ABS. While the former has been priced at RM 8,998 (equivalent to ₹1.61 lakh), the latter costs RM 10,998 (equivalent to ₹1.97 lakh).

The lean and aggressive design lines of the new NVX completely sets it apart from the competition. It gets pretty lean, sharp, and sculpted body lines with all LED lights. Also, the sporty body panels all around are not to be missed. The floorboard has been raised and so is the pillion seat. The fully blacked-out six-spoke alloys look appealing and the black dipped exhaust also adds flair to the overall design of the scooter.

The NVX also gets a host of features such as keyless start, LED lights, idle start-stop system, 12V DC outlet, fully digital LCD instrument cluster and connected technology. It can be paired with Yamaha's dedicated Y- Connect smartphone application that can be used to browse through all the information such as fuel consumption, service reminder, vehicle health check and to identify the vehicle's last location.

In terms of mechanicals, the scooter employs a 155 cc liquid-cooled VVA engine known to pump out 15.19bhp of power at 8000rpm and 13.9Nm at 9000rpm.

For suspension duties, it uses telescopic front forks and a swingarm at the rear. The braking is done by a 230 mm disc brake (front) and a drum unit at the back. It can accommodate 5.5-litre fuel at once which is slightly larger than the model it replaces.

While the standard NVX gets two colour options, Red and Cyan, the ABS variant is available with Platinum SE and GP Blue colours. It is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon.