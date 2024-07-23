Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Quick review

Yamaha updated the Aerox 155 with a new variant earlier this year.
The new top-end variant comes with a smart key
There are no mechanical changes to the new Aerox
It does get a new smart key that enables find my scooter and keyless go.
The rider just needs to twist the knob which unlocks the scooter and turns the scooter on as well.
From there, the engine can be started using the starter button.
There is decent amount of storage space under the seat.
The scooter also comes with auto-start/stop which works quite well.