Suzuki e-Access to KTM 390 Enduro R: Here's what April holds for the Indian rider

​As the Indian two-wheeler market continues to evolve, April 2025 brings a slew of exciting launches across various segments. From rugged off-roaders and performance nakeds to electric scooters and sporty commuters, brands like KTM, Hero, Kawasaki, Bajaj and Suzuki are ready to roll out fresh offerings. Here's a quick roundup of what's launching this month:​

1 Suzuki e-Access Suzuki is finally entering the EV space with the launch of the e-Access, an all-electric version of its popular Access scooter. Set for a mid-April launch, the eAccess comes equipped with a 4.1 kW motor and a 3.07 kWh LFP battery offering 15 Nm of torque and a range of 95 km on a single charge. With official bookings expected to open soon, this model could appeal to urban riders looking for a reliable electric option from a mainstream brand.

2 Bajaj Chetak 3503 Bajaj is expanding its electric scooter portfolio with the Chetak 3503, the latest and most affordable addition to the new 35 Series. While it may lack some premium features found in the higher variants, it is expected to deliver similar performance. A 3.5 kW battery will provide an ARAI-certified range of over 150 km, making it a practical option for daily commutes.

3 Kawasaki Z900 Kawasaki is gearing up to launch the facelifted Z900 this month. After phasing out the outgoing model with big discounts, the Japanese brand is ready to bring the updated version unveiled globally in late 2024. Powering the new Z900 will be the familiar 948cc inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 122 bhp and 97.4 Nm of torque. With a refreshed design and upgraded tech, it continues to be a strong contender in the litre-class naked segment.

5 Karizma XMR 250 After a lukewarm response to the Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp has just recently replaced it with the new and more powerful Karizma XMR 250. First showcased at EICMA 2024, this upcoming model is based on the new Xtreme 250R platform and rivals the Suzuki Gixxer SF250 and KTM RC 200. With sharper styling and an upgraded engine it aims to reignite interest in Hero’s premium sportbike category.

6 KTM 390 Enduro R KTM is all set to introduce the 390 Enduro R, marking its debut in the endurance motorcycle segment in India. Teased recently on social media, this off-road-ready bike is built for tackling tough terrain at higher speeds. It shares its foundation with the 390 Adventure and is powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. With its long-travel suspension and dirt-focused hardware, it’s a first-of-its-kind offering for serious trail riders.

