India-bound 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R engine specifications revealed

The KTM 390 Enduro R made its global debut late last year but not a lot was revealed about the specifications for the dual-sport motorcycle then. KTM has now disclosed the power figures on the new 390 Enduro R, which is slated to arrive in India later this year. The specifications are now listed on the brand’s website. Bookings are already open for the new KTM 390 Enduro R in India.

KTM 390 Enduro R Engine Specifications

The new KTM 390 Enduro R joins the existing 125 Enduro R and 690 Enduro R motorcycles in the Austrian brand’s lineup. Power, as expected, comes from the familiar 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine shared with the KTM 390 Duke. The motor has been tuned to deliver 43.5 bhp on the international-spec model, as opposed to 45 bhp on the India-spec version. Peak torque remains the same at 39 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, which rests in a trellis frame. The India-spec model will likely make a full 45 bhp, mimicking the 390 Duke.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R bookings begin in India

The KTM 390 Enduro R gets the same 399 cc LC4c engine from the 390 Duke, which churns out 43.5 bhp and 39 Nm on the international model

Other cycle parts include USD forks at the front with 230 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a small 285 mm front disc paired with an axial caliper, while the rear sports a 240 mm disc. The bike gets switchable dual-channel ABS and rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. Compared to the 390 Duke, the new 390 Enduro R sports a smaller 9-litre fuel tank, which helps reduce the overall weight by 6 kg with a kerb weight of 159 kg. The 390 Enduro R is substantially taller with a ground clearance of 272 mm.

On the feature front, the KTM 390 Enduro R is packed with all the niceties including a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity that gets access to music, incoming calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also has two riding modes - Street and Offroad.

Also Watch: 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date

KTM 390 Enduro R India Launch

The KTM 390 Enduro R will join the new-gen KTM 390 Adventure with both models slated to arrive soon. While the 390 Adventure is likely to move up the price ladder, the new 390 Enduro R will serve as a mid-point for those looking at some fun trail riding without the full weight of an adventure motorcycle. KTM is also likely to bring the 390 SMC R supermoto to the Indian market later this year, which will run on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends while packing the same engine and frame.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: