KTM 390 Enduro R: Here are five key highlights of the upcoming dual-sport motorbike

04 Apr 2025
  • The KTM 390 Enduro R is a lightweight, dual-sport motorcycle with a powerful engine, advanced suspension, high ground clearance and modern features.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle was first unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa.

KTM India has officially teased the much-anticipated 390 Enduro R, signaling its imminent launch. After opening bookings in December 2024 and showcasing it at India Bike Week 2024, the 390 Enduro R is set to join KTM’s growing adventure lineup alongside the newly launched 390 Adventure.

Positioned as a lighter and more affordable alternative for trail riders, this dual-sport bike promises off-road capability without the heft of a full-fledged adventure motorcycle. Here are five key highlights of the KTM 390 Enduro R.

1 Engine

The KTM 390 Enduro R shares its heart with the 390 Duke, featuring a 399cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. While the international version produces 43.5 bhp, the India-spec model is expected to deliver the full 45 bhp, matching the 390 Duke. Torque remains at 39 Nm, ensuring a responsive and torquey performance for off-road riding. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, offering smooth gear shifts and optimal power delivery.

2 Suspension and braking

To tackle rough trails, the KTM 390 Enduro R is equipped with long-travel suspension. The front gets USD forks with 230 mm of travel, while the rear features a monoshock setup. The braking system consists of a 285 mm front disc with an axial caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, complemented by switchable dual-channel ABS for enhanced control in challenging terrains.

3 Specifications

Weighing in at just 159 kg, the KTM 390 Enduro R is 6 kg lighter than the 390 Duke, making it an agile and maneuverable choice for off-road riders. The bike’s compact 9-litre fuel tank contributes to its weight savings, while its impressive ground clearance of 272 mm ensures that it can easily handle rocky and uneven terrain.

4 Wheels

For superior off-road grip and handling, the 390 Enduro R rides on wire-spoked wheels—21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. This setup enhances stability on rough terrain and allows for better traction, making it a capable performer in various trail conditions.

5 Features and technology

Despite its off-road focus, the KTM 390 Enduro R doesn’t compromise on modern features. It comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to access music, incoming calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also offers two riding modes—Street and Offroad—catering to different terrains and riding preferences.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2025
