Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced two new colour options for the Access 125 in India. The scooter is now available in Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, with the new shades being offered on select variants. The updated colour line-up will be available at authorised Suzuki dealerships across the country from November 23, 2026.

The Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red shades are available across select variants of the 125cc scooter, alongside revised colour options for other variants.

The new Metallic Royal Bronze shade has been introduced on the Access Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect ABS Edition. Meanwhile, the Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red colour is exclusive to the top-spec Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition.

The company has also revised the colour availability across some of the other variants. Pearl Mat Aqua Silver is now offered on the Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect ABS Edition, while Solid Ice Green has been added to the Standard Edition. The Special Edition continues with its existing colour options.

Suzuki Access 125: Engine and features

The latest update is limited to the scooter's colour palette, with no mechanical changes announced. The Suzuki Access 125 continues to be powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine featuring a four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve configuration. The motor is OBD-2B compliant and comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology.

The scooter gets a 24.4-litre under-seat storage compartment, an external fuel lid, a spacious floorboard and a long seat. These features are aimed at making it a practical option for everyday commuting.

The Ride Connect variants come equipped with Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument clusters offering smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and message alerts. The top-spec Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display. Both the Ride Connect ABS Edition and Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition also feature a single-channel ABS, designed to assist the rider during sudden or emergency braking.

With the latest colour additions, Suzuki is looking to offer more personalisation options for buyers of its popular 125cc scooter, while retaining its existing mechanical package and feature set.

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