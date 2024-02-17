Royal Enfield ventures into Turkish market with distribution partnership

Indian mid-sized motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has announced its entry into the Turkish market through a strategic distribution collaboration with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S., a subsidiary of Kibar Holding. This move marks Royal Enfield's official debut in Turkey, with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S. serving as the exclusive distributor partner.

The company has announced plans to inaugurate its first flagship store in Istanbul this spring, aiming to cater to the burgeoning demand for its motorcycles in the region. The lineup of motorcycles to be offered in Turkey will include models such as Bullet, Classic, Hunter, Meteor, Super Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, the new Himalayan, and the Shotgun. These models feature engine displacements ranging from 350cc to 650cc.

Yadvinder Sing Guleria, Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, expressed confidence in K-Rides' knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish market. He emphasised that this partnership would further enhance Royal Enfield's presence in the region's mobility sector.

Gokhan Lokmanoglu, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Kibar Holding, highlighted the growing demand for motorcycles in Turkey and stated that the move aligns perfectly with their mission to cater to and enhance the aspirations of the rapidly expanding community of motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. He also mentioned that K-Rides would establish a comprehensive ecosystem encompassing retail experience, aftermarket services, rides, and engaging community events.

Kibar Holding is a diversified conglomerate involved in various industries, including metals, mobility, building materials and construction, packaging, energy, international trading, and logistic services.

The collaboration between Royal Enfield and K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S. is expected to not only strengthen Royal Enfield's foothold in the Turkish market but also provide a robust platform for growth and engagement with motorcycle enthusiasts across the country.

Earlier in the month the motorcycle manufacturer launched the new generation Bullet 350 in Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle. The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 arrives in the Canadian market in two variants with prices starting at $5,899 CAD (approx. ₹3.63 lakh) for the Bullet Standard and $6,199 CAD (approx. ₹3.82 lakh) for the Bullet Black Gold.

