Royal Enfield teases new special edition models to be unveiled today at EICMA

Royal Enfield is set to unveil new special edition bikes very soon. The company has rolled out a few teaser clips of its upcoming bikes that are set to break cover later today at the EICMA 2021.

While the details on the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes remain strictly undercover, the teaser clips posted by the company on the social media platforms hint that these bikes will be special edition models of the existing products.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker has completed 120 years of existence since it started operations in 1901.

Expect the upcoming bikes to commemorate the company's years in the making. These models will be “120 Year Edition" bikes that will make a world debut at the EICMA's international stage.

The Chennai-based company has chosen this world stage to showcase its upcoming products which only hints that these are going to be world-class products and may not be only limited to the Indian market. Being special edition products, these may adorn a distinctive paint livery on the outside to commemorate the brand's history.

More details are set to be rolled out later in the day.

Meanwhile, the brand is developing a host of new products which are in the rumour mill. These motorcycles will be launched in India next year. (More details in the link above)