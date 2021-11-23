This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
Two-wheelers >
Royal Enfield teases new special edition models to be unveiled today at EICMA
Royal Enfield teases new special edition models to be unveiled today at EICMA
The new Royal Enfield bikes are set to break cover at the EICMA today.
The upcoming bikes from Royal Enfield will commemorate the company's 120 years of existence.
Royal Enfield is set to unveil new special edition bikes very soon. The company has rolled out a few teaser clips of its upcoming bikes that are set to break cover later today at the EICMA 2021.
While the details on the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes remain strictly undercover, the teaser clips posted by the company on the social media platforms hint that these bikes will be special edition models of the existing products.
Similar Bikes
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Expect the upcoming bikes to commemorate the company's years in the making. These models will be “120 Year Edition" bikes that will make a world debut at the EICMA's international stage.
The Chennai-based company has chosen this world stage to showcase its upcoming products which only hints that these are going to be world-class products and may not be only limited to the Indian market. Being special edition products, these may adorn a distinctive paint livery on the outside to commemorate the brand's history.