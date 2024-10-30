Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 alternatives that might make sense instead

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Z is a naked sport-type motorcycle, which is the most affordable 400 cc bike on offer in the Indian markets at the moment. However for people who are looking to get away from the dated NS200 silhouette which the NS400 Z carries, there are plenty of options available. If you're looking for an alternative for the NS400 Z too, we've listed below are some of the options for you to consider.

1 KTM 390 Duke The KTM 390 Duke gets a 399 cc, liquid-cooled engine which makes around 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The price of the performance oriented naked bike starts at ₹3.13 lakh ex-showroom. The 390 Duke is one of the most expensive bikes in the segment but also offers premium performance. The GEN-3 of the bike gets a slightly longer wheelbase, new seat height and a new geometry.

2 TVS Apache RTR 310 TVS Apache RTR 310 is also another great alternative as it gets a much sharper design and a more naked look with its headlamp assembly. The Apache RTR 310 gets a hyper spec trellis joined to an aluminium sub-frame making it more agile. It gets a 312 cc, liquid-cooled engine making 35 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm. The base price of the two-wheeler starts at ₹2.49 lakh ex-showroom for the non-quick shifter variant.

3 BMW G 310 RR The BMW G 310 RR comes with a great brand value attached to it. The two-wheeler is at times also perceived to be of more premium quality owing to that reason. However, the brand value also reflects in the pricing of the vehicle as well as during the maintenance. The G 310 RR's pricing starts at ₹3.05 lakhs ex-showroom. The workhorse on employment at the heart of this bike is a 312 cc, water-cooled unit which produces 33.5 bhp at 8,700 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 7,700 rpm.

5 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a very new and differently styled roadster that makes for a great alternative to the generic naked styling. The Guerrilla 450 comes in at a staring price of ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom and gets a 452 cc engine, churning out 39 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.

