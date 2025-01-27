Planning to buy Royal Enfield Scram 440? Here's what each of the variants get

Royal Enfield Scram 440 , the replacement of the Scam 411 was recently launched with a starting price of ₹2.08 lakh ex-showroom. The Scram 440 was first unveiled at the Motoverse last year. When compared to the Scram 411 , the Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features, and new colourways.

The RE Scram 440 gets powered by an upgraded 443 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-cooled. It puts out 25.4 bhp of max power and 34 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. When compared, the new engine has a 3 mm larger bore that helps produce 4.5 per cent more power and 6.5 per cent more torque. The sixth gear should help in reducing vibration and decrease fuel consumption. There is also a new pull type clutch that offers enhanced durability and a claimed 0.75 kg reduction in lever effort.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?

The suspension setup remains the same as the Scram 411 with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with 190 mm and 180 mm of travel respectively. Braking performance has been upgraded with a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The Scram 440’s dry weight stands at 187 kg, marking a marginal 2 kg increase over its predecessor. The bike now comes with the centre stand as a fixture. There is also a provision for a top box with a payload capacity of 10 kg.

Meanwhile, in terms of features, it gets a new LED headlamp, a switchable anti-lock braking system, a USB charger to charge mobile devices and there is also a Tripper navigation system on offer along with the same digital-analogue cluster that was doing duty on the previous model. The Scram 440 is offered in two variants. Here’s what each of the variants of the Scram 440 offer.

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Trail

The entry level variant of the Royal Enfield Scram 440, Trail has been designed for off-road use. Priced at ₹2.08 lakh, ex-showroom, this variant gets traditional spoke wheels paired with tube-type tyres. Meanwhile, the colour options available with the trim include Blue and Green.

Also watch: Check out the exhaust note on the newly unveiled Royal Enfield Scram 440. #shorts

Royal Enfield Scram 440: Force

Meanwhile, the top of the lineForce variant is touted for touring enthusiasts. It gets alloy wheels with tubeless tires and features three paint shade options - Force Blue, Force Grey, and Force Teal. The Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force is priced at ₹2.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: