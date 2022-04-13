Piaggio MP3 500 HPE three-wheeled scooter recalled over brakes issue

Piaggio has announced a recall of its MP3 500 HPE scooter in the US market. The company added that all the units sold under the model year 2020 and 2021 have been affected under the latest recall. As per the company, the affected units have issues related to the brakes that don't function properly due to excessive play in the brake levers. This results in less efficient braking when the scooter rests for longer periods. Needless to say, faulty brakes could cause a safety issue for riders.

(Also Read: Piaggio wins copyright battle against Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera)

The company has also announced that overall 27 units have been affected under the latest recall. Piaggio US has said that it will get in contact with the affected customers personally and the owners will be asked to bring the scooter to the nearest dealerships for checkup and parts replacement. The brakes on the scooters will be flushed and go through dehydrogenation treatment.

The MP3 400 HPE was updated back in 2021 with a bigger powertrain which is a 399 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine responsible for churning out 34.9bhp of maximum power at 7000rpm and 37Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. This scooter makes 16% more power and 30% more torque than the model it replaces.

(Also Read: This Vespa 125 scooter is made of 1106 Lego brick pieces)

It is available for purchase in two trims - Standard and Sport. While the Standard trim is offered in two colour options - black and blue color, and retails at €8,999 ($10,994 USD), the Sport variant costs €200 more ($11,238 USD) and is offered in four different colorways.

The Piaggio MP3 500 HPE three-wheeled scooter isn't available for purchase in the Indian market.

First Published Date: