Ather 450S electric scooter to launch soon

Ather Energy will launch 450S on 3rd August in the Indian market.
The 450S will be the most affordable electric scooter in Ather's lineup.
The manufacturer is accepting pre-bookings for the electric scooter.
The pre-booking amount is set to ₹2,500 and it is refundable.
Ather 450S will be priced at ₹1.3 lakh ex-showroom.
However, this will be an introductory pricing so expect the price to increase after some time.
Ather 450S will have a top speed of 90 kmph
It will have an IDC claimed riding range of 115 km on a single charge.
Do note that the images shown in these slides are of Ather 450X. The Ather 450S will look slightly different.