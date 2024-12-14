Oben Rorr to Revolt RV400: Electric bikes that are offered under 1.6 lakhs

With government subsidies and rising fuel costs, there has never been a better time to embrace electric mobility. Subsequently, the demand for electric two-wheelers in India is also rising. Buyers are looking for affordable, eco-friendly and efficient alternatives to petrol bikes. If you too are searching for an electric motorbike under ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) then this is the list for you. Given below are five excellent options to consider:

1 Oben Rorr The Oben Rorr is gaining popularity for its premium design and competitive specifications in the affordable segment. It has a cafe racer-like design elements along with a retro-modern touch. The e-bike offers a range of 187 km (claimed) range and a top speed of 100 kmph (claimed). The motor is an 8 kW PMSM tuned to perform according to three drive modes which include Eco, City and Havoc. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 2 hours (claimed) and the pricing starts at ₹1.5 lakhs (ex-showroom, introductory).

2 Okaya Ferrato Disruptor The Okaya Ferrato Disruptor is one of the few bikes which offer a full fairing in the electric vehicle space. The Okaya Ferrato Disruptor gets a split headlamp design along with a split seat which makes it look sportier. It is priced at ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a top speed of 95 kmph (claimed). The bike puts out around 6.37 kW of power and around 45 Nm of torque. The battery capacity is rated at 3.97 kWh which allows the bike to run up to 129 km (IDC-approved range). This bike also has connected features, live tracking and an optionally available soundbox.

3 Tork Kratos R The Tork Kratos R is also priced at ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers impressive performance. This bike features a 9 kW PMAC motor which takes it to a top speed of 105 kmph (claimed) while churning out 38 Nm of torque. The battery of this bike has a 4 kWh capacity and can be fast charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 1 hour. The IDC-certified range of this electric motorcycle is 180 km.

5 Hop Electric OXO Hop OXO is a reliable choice for those looking for a balance between performance and practicality. It is priced at just ₹1.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hop OXO gets a range of 140 km (claimed) and can reach a top speed of 88 kmph (claimed). The charging time required to charge this e-bike from 0-80 per cent of charge is 4 hours and 15 minutes. It also gets a 5-inch digital display with connected features as well.

