New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: What has changed?

TVS Motor Company recently announced the launch of the new Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle which has been priced at ₹1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model comes packed with a slew of first-in-segment features and here's what has changed on the bike.

In terms of overall design the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to feature a roadster design that comprises a muscular fuel tank, engine cowl, and split-seats. The only cosmetic update include a new Matte Blue paint which will sell along side the current Gloss Black, Pearl White, and Matte Blue options.

The bike has been updated with segment-first three riding modes - Sport, Urban and Rain. Moreover, the new Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a dedicated ride mode switch which is used to browse through the modes on the go. The bike also gets adjustable front suspension which is also first-in-segment. The new setup is a premium Showa suspension.

Some of the feature highlights on the new bike include an LED headlight and tail light, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster which can be paired up with TVS SmartXonnect app. The instrument console on the new bike also displays the addition of a gear shift arrow.

The technical highlights on the bike include Race Tuned Fuel injection, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth Enabled TVS SmartX Connect, Glide Through Technology, LED headlamp and Dual Channel/Single Channel ABS.

For braking duties the bike continues to use the 270 mm disc which is mounted on the front wheel and a 240 mm rotor it comes paired to the safety net of dual-channel ABS.