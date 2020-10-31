TVS announces festive season offers, schemes on Radeon commuter motorcycle

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of new festive season offers and schemes for its Radeon commuter motorcycle. As a part of the new offer, the bike is available for purchase with attractive finance schemes including low monthly installments starting from ₹1,999, as well as minimal interest rate of 6.99%.

The Hosur based bike maker has also announced that the motorcycle is available for purchase with a low down payment of just ₹14,999. The company is also providing a direct cashback of up to ₹5,000 on the purchase of the Radeon.

Goes without saying that these are just festive season season offers, schemes and thus will be available for a limited period only. Also, what's to be noted is that the offer brings along certain terms and conditions which need to be fulfilled in order to avail the benefits.

The Radeon is TVS' answer to the Honda Splendor Plus. It features a 109.7 cc, air-cooled engine which is known to churn out 8.08 bhp and 8.7 Nm. The transmission option include a four-speed gearbox. It is available in three different variants. The entry-level model starts from ₹60,442 and the pricing goes up to ₹66,442 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has recently also introduced similar schemes on its offerings such as Jupiter, Pep Plus and Zest 110.

The company also announced a 29.37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹181.41 crore for the quarter ended September. It posted a net profit of ₹256.88 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal. (More details here)