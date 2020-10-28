Festive season offers for TVS Jupiter, Pep Plus, Zest 110 scooters announced

TVS Motor Company has recently announced the launch of festive season offers on its scooter range which include Jupiter, Scooty Pep Plus and the Scooty Zest 110.

For starters, the Hosur based automaker has announced a direct Paytm cashback of up to ₹4,500 on the purchase of its scooters. Also, customers are free to opt for a down payment as low as ₹10,999.

The Apache maker has announced EMI schemes starting at ₹2,222 per month for its popular Jupiter scooter and ₹1,666 for Scooty Pep Plus and Zest 110 scooters. The latter models can also be purchased at 100% finance options. To make the deal even sweeter, the company has announced a 5% cashback on select credit and debit cards linked with ICICI and Bank of Baroda.

The TVS Pep Plus is one of the most cost-effective entry-level scooters present in the Indian market. Its prices start from ₹53,854 (standard) and ₹55,204 (Matte series). It is a woman-oriented scooter which packs a 87.8 cc engine. The Zest 110 has been priced from ₹60,325 for the Himalayan High, and ₹61,825 for the Matte variant. It sources power from a larger 109.7 cc engine. The company also sells Jupiter in the 110 cc scooter category. It is a fairly popular offering in its segment which starts from ₹63,852 and goes up to ₹70,802.

TVS has also recently announced the launch of new finance schemes and cashback offers for the NTorq 125 scooter. (More details here)

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)