TVS Motor's premium Apache brand crosses four million global sales milestone

TVS Motor Company celebrates the 4 million global sales milestone for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache, today.

Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is one of the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets.

"It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, while commenting on the milestone.

"The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company's technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch," KN Radhakrishnan added.

(Also read | TVS Motor Company grows by 4% in September)

"Our journey to achieving this milestone is filled with exemplary efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. This milestone is an affirmation of our commitment to offering superior products to our discerning customers," Radhakrishnan, further added.

To commemorate the 4 million global sales milestone celebrations, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers has created the "Longest Chequered Flag" spanning a length of 957 feet. Sourcing images from their customers globally, the flag is an expression of gratitude for their love and faith in the brand. With over 2,000 images, the chequered flag has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at its TVS Mysore Factory.

TVS Apache Series, the premium motorcycle brand, spans across two categories - Naked and Super Sports. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, encompassing the range of TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are the existing offerings in the Naked motorcycles category.

TVS Apache RTR 180

(Also read | TVS Motor expands in Colombia, to operate 50 exclusive showrooms)

On the Super Sport front, the brand introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as their first entrant into the super-premium) category in 2017, which affirms superior performance and riding dynamics, combined with a robust, expressive design. The TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features including throttle-by-wire technology, four ride modes, a state-of-art TVS SmartXonnect enabled 5'' Vertical TFT and more.

The TVS Apache series has created a series of experiential initiatives to connect with its customer base.

The Apache Owners Group (AOG) is a community for like-minded customers to share their enthusiasm for performance motorcycling. The community spans across 52 cities in India and major international markets with a brotherhood of 30,000 plus customers.

Apache Racing Experience (ARE) started in the year 2007 as a platform for Apache owners to get an exclusive first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders. Further, the brand also organises thrilling stunt shows under the banner of Apache Pro Performance (APP) and Apache Pro Performance Extreme (APPX) which creates widespread customer engagement.

In 2019, the company made a debut with the 1st edition of its flagship event - TVS MotoSoul to connect with Apache owners and motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe and celebrate their love and passion for performance motorcycling.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries.

We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.