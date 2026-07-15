India-bound Honda ADV160 gets Spider-Man edition in Malaysia, limited to 300 units

Japanese automaker Honda has launched a special Spider-Man edition of the ADV160 in Malaysia. The Honda ADV160 Spiderman edition, inspired by Marvel's iconic superhero. The special edition Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition is priced at RM14,149 (approximately ₹3.35 lakh), which is a premium of RM900 (approximately ₹21,309) over the standard ADV160 that is available for RM13,249 (approximately ₹3.13 lakh). The Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition is limited to just 300 units, and each scooter comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

Honda has launched the limited-run ADV160 Spider-Man Edition in Malaysia with exclusive styling, while retaining its 156.9cc engine. Separately, Honda has filed the ADV160's design patent in India

Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition: Design

The special edition Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition gets exclusive Spider-Man-themed graphics with the superhero’s logo and bespoke red-and-blue styling elements that are inspired by the Marvel character’s design language. Apart from the cosmetic updates, the scooter remains mechanically identical to the standard ADV160. Honda has confirmed that the limited edition model will be available at Boon Siew Honda Impian X outlets and select dealerships across Malaysia from August 3, 2026. The company has further stated that the Spider-Man Edition will remain a one-time offering and will not be reissued.

Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition: Engine

The Honda ADV160 Spider-Man edition retains the 156.9cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder eSP+ engine equipped with Honda's PGM-Fi fuel injection system, producing 15.82 hp at 8,500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, with power delivered to the rear wheel through a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and belt drive.

Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition: Brakes and Suspension

The braking system comprises single hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, while suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers.

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Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition: Features

Feature highlights of the Honda ADV160 Spider-Man Edition include a 5-inch TFT-LCD instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity, along with traction control, single-channel ABS, an adjustable windscreen, a 30-litre under-seat storage compartment, and an idling stop-start system, among others.

Honda ADV160: Design Patent Filed in India

Japanese automaker Honda has filed the design patent for its maxi scooter, the ADV160, in the Indian market. The filing of the design patent follows the filing of design patents for the WN7 electric scooter and Airblade maxi scooter. Honda had recently announced that it has shifted its focus to India as a major market and will introduce new product offerings.

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