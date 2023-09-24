In pics: Yamaha R7 is a mean machine in Racing Blue shown at MotoGP Bharat 2023
The Yamaha R7 is powered by the same engine as the Yamaha MT-07.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 15:52 PM 1/7 Yamaha pavilion at the MotoCorp Bharat 2023 in Greater Noida grabbed many eyeballs thanks to the range of supersport and naked streetfighter motorcycles showcased by the Japanese company. One of the most exciting product showcased at the event was the Yamaha R7 model. 2/7 Yamaha India has not revealed any detail when it plans to launch the R7 in the country or if there is any such plan at all. However, showcasing the big bike at the motorsports event has paved way for speculation that the Japanese brand may bring this supersport bike to India in near future. 3/7 The Yamaha R7 comes featuring an aggressive and sporty front profile, influenced by its bigger sibling Yamaha R1. The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was wearing the Japanese two-wheeler brand's signature Racing Blue paint theme that has been seen in other models on display at the event as well. 4/7 The bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a fully faired side panels enhancing aerodynamic efficiency while running at high speeds. Other design elements include a clip-on handlebar, and chunky side panels adding a masculine vibe to the fuel tank. 5/7 The Yamaha R7 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty tubeless tyres. The bike gets 120/70ZR17M/C profile front and 180/55ZR17M/C profile rear tyres. Dimensionally, the 188 kg weighting supersport bike comes with a 135 mm ground clearance. 6/7 The bike showcased at the MotoGP Bharat 2023 was equipped with dual 298 mm front disc brakes and 245 mm rear disc brake paired with dual-channel ABS performing the braking duty. This means the Yamaha R7 shares the same braking components with its naked streetfighter sibling MT-07. 7/7 Powering the big sportsbike is the same engine that works in the MT-07. This 689 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and churns out 72.39 bhp of peak power and 67 Nm of maximum torque.
24 Sep 2023, 15:52 PM IST