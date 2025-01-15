HT Auto
HT Auto
Honda CB650R teased ahead of launch, will be sold through BigWing dealerships

Honda CB650R teased ahead of launch, will be sold through BigWing dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 09:46 AM
  • Honda CB650R will be offered in Pearl Smoky Grey colour scheme.
Honda CB650R
The new Honda CB650R and CBR650R are slated for a launch in the Indian market and teasers are already out across social media. The middleweight bikes were updated in 2024 and will arrive with new design elements and modern features. 
The 2024 Honda CB650R is a middleweight naked bike styled in neo-retro cafe racer overalls. It features new LED lighting units all around and is fitted with new radiator shrouds, rider and pillion seat, and a new tail unit.   
The design incorporates the signature Trapezoid proportions of a sharper tail unit and a shorter overhand, combined with a slanted LED headlamp. The new LED taillamp is integrated neatly into the fairing.  
Apart from the LED lighting, the 2024 CB650R comes with a new five-inch full-colour TFT screen that can pair with smartphones via Bluetooth. This offers call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 
Powering the new CB650R is the 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that has been carried over from the 2021 model. This unit makes 95 bhp and 63 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
The 2024 Honda CB650R is built around a steel diamond frame, with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are taken up by twin 310 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc. 
The 2024 Honda CBR650R is a middleweight sports bike, essentially a fully faired version of the CB650R. Both were last launched in India in 2021 and have new upgrades this year to renew competition.
The 2024 CBR650R sports new, aggressive dual-LED headlamps and comes with updated bodywork. It has clip-on handlebars mounted beneath the top triple clamp, rear-set foot pegs, and a more compacdt tail unit. 
Both updated bikes will now feature a bigger five-inch screen that offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts alongside turn-by-turn navigation. 
Honda has updated the CB650R and the CBR650R with the new Honda E-Clutch feature that removes the need to use the clutch lever when shifting gears. It is not yet confirmed whether this feature will come to the India-spec models.  
The Honda CBR650R was last priced in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.35 lakh ex-showroom, while the CB650R was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.15 ex-showroom. Prices are expected to increase when the 2024 model year update launches in the Indian market.
Honda CB650R will use a four-cylinder liquid cooled engine.
Honda 2 Wheelers India has released a new teaser for their new naked motorcycle, the CB650R. The motorcycle is all-set to launch in India soon. It will be sold through BigWing dealerships. The last recorded price for the motorcycle was 9.15 lakh ex-showroom and with the new model, the price will go up.

What powers the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine's power output is around 95 bhp with torque output standing around 63 Nm.

What is the hardware on the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R uses a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

(Read more: Honda CB1000 Hornet design patented in India. Will it launch soon?)

What are the features of the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R comes with a 5-inch TFT screen for the rider that shows all the vital information and can be paired to a smartphone using Bluetooth. It can show notification alerts for text messages and calls and there is also turn-by-turn navigation on offer.

What are the colours of the Honda CB650R?

It is expected that Honda will sell the CB650R in just one colour - Pearl Smoky Grey

What is the E-Clutch on the Honda CB650R and will we get it in India?

In 2024, Honda introduced E-clutch technology with the new CB650R and CBR650R motorcycles. Because of this technology, the rider does not have to use clutch lever while coming to a halt or even while changing gears. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the C-clutch versions will come to the Indian market or not.

Honda CBR650R coming too

Honda is not only bringing the CB650R to the Indian market. They are also bringing the CBR650R, it is fully faired sportbike from Honda. It will share the underpinnings with the CB650R but will have a dedicated riding position.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 09:13 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CB650R

