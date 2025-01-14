Honda CB650R and CBR650R teased ahead of launch

Honda CB650R and CBR650R are all-set to launch in the Indian market. The Japanese manufacturer has released teasers on its social media that show the motorcycles. The motorcycles were updated in 2024 and now the motorcycles will be going on sale in the Indian market.

Honda already had filed a design patent for the CBR650R in the Indian market. The last recorded price for the CBR650R was ₹9.35 lakh ex-showroom whereas for the CB650R, it was ₹9.15 lakh ex-showroom. With the updated models, the prices will increase.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Specs

Powering the CB650R and the CBR650R will be a 649 cc liquid cooled inline four cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine's power output is around 95 bhp with torque output standing around 63 Nm.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: E-clutch

In 2024, Honda introduced E-clutch technology with the new CB650R and CBR650R motorcycles. Because of this technology, the rider does not have to use clutch lever while coming to a halt or even while changing gears. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the C-clutch versions will come to the Indian market or not.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Hardware

The Japanese manufacturer is using a steel diamond frame for both motorcycles. It is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Features

Apart from all-LED lighting, the CB650R and the CBR650R will now come with a new sharper looking 5-inch TFT dash that can be paired with your smartphone using the Bluetooth. The TFT screen can show the usual notification alerts for text messages and calls. There would also be turn-by-turn navigation on offer.

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Colours

Honda CB650R is offered in just Pearl Smoky Gray whereas the CBR650R gets a Grand Prix Red colour.

