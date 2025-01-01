Honda Amaze: 5 reasons why you can consider buying this sub-compact sedan

Here’s a closer look at five key highlights of the 2024 Honda Amaze that make it worth considering:

The 2024 Honda Amaze is the latest iteration of Honda’s popular compact sedan. Known for its practicality and reliability, the new Amaze brings enhanced features and updates to meet the evolving needs of today’s drivers. Packed with a blend of performance, comfort, and technology, the Amaze remains a strong contender in its segment.

From its refined engine and safety-first approach to its spacious interiors and modern technology, the Amaze addresses the needs of a wide range of bu

1 Practical design With a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,733 mm and a wheelbase of 2,470 mm the sedan offers one of the most spacious cabins in its segment. The boot space of 416 litres is ample for accommodating luggage making the Amaze ideal for most users. The exterior design includes LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a bold chrome-accented grille and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

2 Engine performance The 2024 Honda Amaze continues to offer its tried-and-tested 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, delivering 89 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 110 Nm of torque at 4,800 RPM. This engine strikes a balance between performance and efficiency, making it ideal for city commutes as well as occasional highway drives. The Amaze offers two transmission choices including a 5-speed Manual Transmission which offers a more hands-on driving experience with precise gear shifts ideal for those who enjoy greater control and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT which offers smoother transitions and a relaxed driving experience, particularly in stop-and-go traffic.

3 Modern features The Amaze integrates advanced technology to enhance connectivity and comfort. The infotainment System is a high-definition 8-inch floating touchscreen that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone integration. Wireless charging reduces the hassle of cables and keeps devices powered during longer drives. The digital instrument cluster is shared with the Honda Elevate and displays essential information like fuel efficiency, trip details and other details. Additional features also include steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control and power-folding ORVMs which add to the convenience.

4 Safety Safety is a priority in the 2024 Honda Amaze which comes equipped with an upgraded suite of safety technologies. The Honda SENSING ADAS suite includes features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Auto Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA). The passive safety features on the car include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure that provides protection in the event of an accident. The combination of active and passive safety measures places the Amaze as one of the safest options in the compact sedan category.

5 Fuel efficiency The 2024 Amaze is designed to be fuel-efficient with the manual variant offering an average of 18.65 kmpl whereas the CVT variant stretches up to 19.46 kmpl (both figures ARAI approved). This impressive mileage makes the Amaze a cost-effective choice helping owners save on fuel expenses over time.

