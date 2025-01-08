Hero Xtreme 250R to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: What you should know

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 250R streetfighter broke cover during the EICMA 2024 event in Milan, Italy and is expected to debut on Indian shores this month. The latest and biggest streetfighter from the manufacturer yet, the Xtreme 250R is expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Originally revealed as the Hero Xtunt 2.5R concept at EICMA 2023, the streetfighter sports an aggressive look and the newly developed 250 cc single-cylinder unit.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Hero MotoCorp is yet to confirm the launch timeline for the upcoming streetfighter but it is expected to reach the markets through the company's Premia network of premium dealerships. With an Indian debut right around the corner, here is all that you need to know about the Hero Xtreme 250R: