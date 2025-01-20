Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter launched in India at 1.48 lakh. All key facts you should know

Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter comes as a key model in the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's premium product strategy and it sits as the flagship model

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2025. It comes as the flagship model in the Hero Xoom lineup, which currently has Xoom 110 and a 125 cc scooter. Hero Xoom 125 was launched alongside the Xoom 160 at the Auto Expo. Launched at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hero Xoom 160 comes as a key part of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's premium product strategy.

If you are feeling excited and interested about buying the Hero Xoom 160, here are all the key facts about the newly launched maxi-scooter.