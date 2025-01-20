Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Xoom 160 Maxi Scooter Launched At Auto Expo 2025 With Led Illumination, Keyless Operation & More. Key Facts To Know

Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter launched in India at 1.48 lakh. All key facts you should know

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 20 Jan 2025, 11:13 AM
Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter comes as a key model in the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's premium product strategy and it sits as the flagship model
Powering the Xoom 160 is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit with a dry centrifugal clutch.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Xoom 160 maxi-scooter at the Auto Expo 2025. It comes as the flagship model in the Hero Xoom lineup, which currently has Xoom 110 and a 125 cc scooter. Hero Xoom 125 was launched alongside the Xoom 160 at the Auto Expo. Launched at 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hero Xoom 160 comes as a key part of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's premium product strategy.

If you are feeling excited and interested about buying the Hero Xoom 160, here are all the key facts about the newly launched maxi-scooter.

1Hero Xoom 160: Design

The Hero Xoom 160 comes featuring muscular bodywork and a tall stance. It has a design language that is a complete departure from the Xoom 110 or even the newly launched Xoom 125. The scooter looks bigger and chunkier than its smaller siblings. The maxi-scooter incorporates a proper spine at the centre and looks to have taken inspiration from an adventure bike. The Xoom 160 gets a split LED headlamp, a transparent visor, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster with connectivity features, a dial for ignition, and a touring box. It comes running on 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped with meaty rubbers.

2Hero Xoom 160: Engine

Built on an underbone chassis, Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a 156 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a CVT with a dry centrifugal clutch. The engine churns out 14.6 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

3Hero Xoom 160: Suspension and brake

The Hero Xoom 160 comes suspended on telescopic front forks and dual rear springs. The braking hardware of the Hero Xoom 160 comprises a front disc brake and a rear drum brake, mounted on 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped with meaty rubbers.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2025, 11:13 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Xoom 160 Hero Xoom 160 Auto Expo 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
