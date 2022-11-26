HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motocorp To Hike Prices Across Range From December 1

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices across range from December 1

Hero MotoCorp will be increasing prices across its motorcycle and scooter range with effect from December 1, 2022. Prices have been hiked by up to 1,500 but the exact quantum of increase will depend on the model and market, the company said in a statement. The company announced that overall inflationary costs forced the manufacturer to increase prices.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2022, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hero motorcycle and scooter range will see prices hiked by up to ₹1,500, depending on the variant and location
The Hero motorcycle and scooter range will see prices hiked by up to ₹1,500, depending on the variant and location
The Hero motorcycle and scooter range will see prices hiked by up to ₹1,500, depending on the variant and location
The Hero motorcycle and scooter range will see prices hiked by up to ₹1,500, depending on the variant and location

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022

Announcing the same, Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Hero MotoCorp, said, "The upward revision of the prices of our motorcycles and scooters has been necessitated due to overall inflationary costs. We will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers. We have also put in place accelerated savings programs, which will help us to offset any further cost impact, and drive improvement in margins. Moving forward the economic indicators are favourable to a growth in demand, and we expect industry volumes to pick up in coming quarters."

This is Hero MotoCorp's fourth price hike this year
This is Hero MotoCorp's fourth price hike this year
This is Hero MotoCorp's fourth price hike this year
This is Hero MotoCorp's fourth price hike this year

This will be Hero's fourth price hike this year. The two-wheeler giant previously hiked prices in September by up to 1,000, citing rising input costs as the reason. Hero MotoCorp's two-wheeler range starts with the HF 100, HF Deluxe, Splendor+, and Glamour, going up to the XPulse 200 4V in the motorcycle segment. The scooter segment starts with the Pleasure+ 110, and Maestro Edge 110, going up to the Destini 125.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Emaestro (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Emaestro
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹66,700 - 78,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Prices hikes are most common towards the end of the year with manufacturers setting up for the new calendar year. However, supply-chain constraints still remain a reality in the post-pandemic era and inputs costs for raw materials have considerably gone up across the market. Expect other two-wheeler players to announce price increments across their respect motorcycle and scooters in the coming weeks.

In related news, Hero MotoCorp's electric sub-brand ‘Vida' inaugurated its first experience centre in Bengaluru. The company also commenced test rides for its maiden offering, the V1 electric scooter. The new offering is a rival to the likes of the Ather 450X and Ola S1 Pro. The model packs a 3.94 kWh battery with a range of 163 km (IDC) on a single charge. The scooter can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The Vida V1 range starts from 1.45 lakh for the Plus variant, going up to 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pro variant. Vida plans to open new experience centres lined up in Jaipur and Delhi next. 

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2022, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: hero motocorp price hike
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city