Hero MotoCorp sells 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022

Hero MotoCorp has also entered the electric two-wheeler space with its new Vida brand. They have also partnered with HPCL to develop charging infrastructure for EVs in the country.

Hero Motocorp has announced that they sold 454,582 units in October 2022. The dispatch sales of October are not comparable to the previous years when the festival days are usually spread across the months of October and November. During the festive season, the company posted a strong double-digit retail growth of 20% over the corresponding festive period of FY'22. This helped the manufacturer in increasing its market share.

A strong festive has also helped reduce post-festive total inventory to the lowest in the previous 5 years. In Oct'22, Hero sold 419,568 units of motorcycles and 35,014 units of scooters. In Oct'22, the manufacturer sold 505,957 units of motorcycles and 42,013 units of scooters. The export numbers and domestic sales are also down. The domestic sales figures fell from 527,779 to 442,825 whereas exports were down from 20,191 to 11,757.

The sales might have fallen this month but in September 2022, the manufacturer dispatched 519,980 units of motorcycles and scooters. The manufacturer also launched its first electric scooter in a new sub-brand called Vida.

(Also read: Here's everything you need to know about Vida V1 electric scooters)

Vida has launched two electric two-wheelers, there is V1 Plus and V1 Pro. The new electric scooters are priced at ₹1.45 lakh and ₹1.59 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus come with the same electric motor which is capable of producing a peak power output of 6 kW and continuous power output of 3.9 kW. The top speed of both scooters is 80 kmph.

The battery pack on both scooters is different but both of them are IP68 rated and come with a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty. The V1 Pro gets a larger 3.94 kWh pack that can deliver an IDC-claimed range of 165 km. The V1 Plus gets a smaller 3.9 kWh battery pack that has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km. The range in real-world conditions is not yet known.

Hero MotoCorp also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to develop charging infrastructure for EVs in the country. As a part of the collaboration, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers across the country.

