EICMA 2023: Hero Xoom 125R unveiled with 14-inch wheels, to rival TVS NTorq 125

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the new Xoom 125R sporty scooter at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show. The new Hero Xoom 125R brings more performance to the 125 cc segment and will come loaded with features and tech. The new offering will take a number of sporty 125 cc scooters in the market starting with the TVS NTorq 125, Aprilia SR125, and the like in the segment.

The new Hero Xoom 125R will come with 14-inch alloy wheels and all-LED lighting across the vehicle with sequential turn indicators. The model will get an all-digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation via Bluetooth connectivity. The company says the design attributes on the Xoom 125R have been inspired by the flight of a falcon.

The new Hero Xoom 125R will be launched sometime next year

Power on the upcoming Hero Xoom 125R will come from a new 125 cc engine. The power figures have not been revealed but the two-wheeler giant promises “fast acceleration, complemented by class-leading vehicle dynamics."

Hero won't reveal more details on the new Xoom 125R yet, while details on the launch timeline remain under wraps as well. The scooter has been developed across the company's multiple R&D centres in India and Germany. The Hero Xoom 125R is likely to arrive sometime next year and will be a part of the company's new premium product range, possibly sold via the new Hero Premia dealership network.

