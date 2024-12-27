December's hottest two-wheelers: Top 5 launches that stole the spotlight!

December witnessed the launch of a variety of remarkable two-wheelers, showcasing advanced features, modern technology and appealing designs. From 125 cc scooters, all the way up to 650 cc motorbikes the launches are sure to grab your eye. Here’s a detailed look at five of the models launched in the Indian markets:

1 Honda Activa 125 Honda launched the updated Activa 125 priced at ₹94,922. The 2025 model is now OBD2B compliant and comes with several smart features including a 4.2-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. This unit works with the Honda RoadSync app to provide navigation, call/message alerts and more. A USB Type-C charging port adds to its practicality. The scooter retains its iconic design while introducing vibrant colour options including Pearl Igneous Black and Rebel Red Metallic. Powered by a 123.92 cc engine producing 8.3 bhp it also incorporates an idling stop system for improved fuel efficiency. The Activa 125 continues to set benchmarks in the premium scooter segment, offering style, convenience and advanced technology for today’s riders.

2 KTM RC 125 Priced at ₹1,81,913 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated KTM RC125 has entered the Indian market with a host of enhancements. The RC125 now comes with 14 new updates, including adjustable handlebars for better comfort, a new LCD instrument cluster and an increased 13.7-liter fuel tank. The lighter split-steel trellis frame, sharper taillight design, curved radiator and stiffer hollow front axle further enhance its performance and style. Additionally, it features new brakes, lighter wheels and integrated front position lamps with front blinkers. Bookings for the two-wheeler have commenced and the bike is set to arrive in showrooms by next month.

3 Honda Unicorn Honda’s 2025 Unicorn is priced at ₹1,19,481 (ex-showroom) and remains a strong contender in the premium commuter motorcycle segment. The latest model features a fully digital instrument cluster displaying gear position, service reminders and eco indicators. It also comes with a USB Type-C charging port and a new LED headlamp with chrome elements, adding modern appeal to its design. The Unicorn is powered by a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2B compliant. This engine delivers 13 bhp and 14.58 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed gearbox for a smooth riding experience. Available in three classic colors—Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Radiant Red Metallic, the Unicorn continues its legacy of reliability, comfort, and practicality.

5 Kawasaki KLX 230 Dual Sport The Kawasaki KLX 230, priced at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), is a dual-sport motorcycle designed for off-road adventures. With its lightweight design and minimal body panels, the KLX 230 is built for maximum off-road capability. Key features include a high-mounted mudguard, a flat seat and a compact 7.6-liter fuel tank. It also gets an LED headlamp and switchable ABS making it road-legal. The motorcycle is powered by a 233 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 18.1 bhp and 18.3 Nm of torque paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With 265 mm of ground clearance, spoked wheels and a suspension system designed for rough terrains, the KLX 230 is an excellent choice for off-road enthusiasts.

