Delhi air turns toxic: Over 54000 vehicles fined for expired PuC in two weeks

Attention Delhi motorists. Driving a car or riding a two-wheeler without a valid Pollution-under-Control certificate (PuC) will lead to heavy penalties. And while it has always been mandatory for a vehicle to have a valid PuC, checks have become far more stringent in recent weeks, coinciding with the rising pollution levels in the capital city.

As per a recent statement issued by Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), around 54,000 vehicles were fined between October 15 and October 31 for not having a valid PuC. The penalty for such an offence can lead to fined of up to ₹10,000 and may even lead to a vehicle being impounded.

Also Read : Is your car choking you? Five tips to drive clean

CAQM also informed that around 3,900 vehicles which were past their permissable age limit for operation were fined in the two weeks ending October 31. In Delhi-NCR, a petrol vehicle over 15 years of age and a diesel vehicle over 10 years of age are not permitted for operation. This is primarily to ensure that ageing vehicles, likely to emit more pollutants, are kept off city roads.

Also Read : Is it fair to ban old diesel and petrol vehicles?

Delhi's pollution levels rise once again

Delhi AQI or air quality index has once again hit alarming levels. A number of factors contribute to the city's toxic air in the run-up to the winter months. From stubble burning and weather conditions to vehicular emissions, all are often blamed for mixing a deadly PM2.5 and PM 10 cocktail.

While the central and Delhi governments have been encouraging the use of clean-energy vehicles and the use of public modes of transport, there is also a determined bid to ensure that polluting vehicles are kept away. Additionally, the AAP government in Delhi has launched the ‘Signal on, Gaadi off’ campaign which urges motorists to turn the vehicle ignition off at traffic intersections till the signal turns green.

In the past, Delhi has also experimented with a traffic-rationing system called Odd-Even traffic rule. Its success, however, has been a matter of debate as while many say it keeps traffic congestion at bay, others say it does little to have any positive impact on pollution levels. Critics also argue that it is more of an inconvenience to locals.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: