BMW R 1300 R: Here are 5 key highlights of the sporty streetfighter. Check it out

BMW Motorrad has officially revealed the 2025 BMW R 1300 R, a muscular and more advanced successor to the R 1250 R. With its aggressive styling and refined performance, this streetfighter becomes the third model to use BMW's new 1,300 cc boxer engine, following the R 1300 GS and GS Adventure. Here are five key highlights of this powerful new machine:

1 Engine and performance At the heart of the new R 1300 R is a 1,300 cc twin-cylinder boxer engine, now liquid-cooled for improved thermal management. It generates an impressive 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, making it the most powerful roadster in BMW’s boxer range. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard for smooth, clutchless gear changes. Riders can also opt for BMW’s new Automated Shift Assist system for a semi-automatic experience. With a claimed 0-100 kmph time of 3.39 seconds, the R 1300 R is seriously quick off the line.

2 Suspension and braking The R 1300 R sports a top-shelf suspension setup that includes 47 mm upside-down (USD) forks up front and a Paralever EVO monoshock at the rear, both offering electronic preload and damping adjustability. For enthusiasts, BMW also offers a Dynamic Suspension Adjustment package, which enables real-time, electronically-controlled front fork adjustments based on riding conditions. Notably, this is the first production motorcycle to feature inverted forks with an adjustable spring rate. On the braking front, it gets dual 320 mm front discs and a single 285 mm rear disc, supported by Integral Pro ABS for optimal braking performance, especially during cornering or emergency stops.

3 Chassis BMW has developed an all-new steel mainframe that offers greater torsional rigidity compared to the outgoing model. An aluminium subframe helps reduce overall weight, aiding agility and handling. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch hollow-spoke aluminium alloy wheels, which alone shed 1.4 kg over previous designs. With a kerb weight of just 239 kg (unladen), the R 1300 R manages to feel both solid and nimble — ideal for spirited urban rides or weekend blasts.

5 India launch BMW has already launched the R 1300 R in the US, with a rollout in Europe and other international markets to follow soon. The Indian launch is expected later this year, and like most big-capacity BMWs, the R 1300 R will arrive as a fully imported CBU (Completely Built Unit). Once here, it will compete in the premium streetfighter segment, but cater more to those who value torque-rich mid-range performance over outright top-end power. For riders seeking more aggressive, high-revving thrills, BMW also offers the S 1000 R as a sportier sibling in the lineup.

