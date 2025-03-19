Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Honda Shine 100: Here are five key highlights of the updated commute two-wheeler

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Mar 2025, 06:53 AM
  • The all-new Honda Shine is now priced at 68,787 and gets an OBD2 compliance. There are also new colourways offered for the motorbike
The 2025 Honda Shine 100 now gets an updated colour scheme and an OBD2 compliant engine.

Honda has refreshed its entry-level commuter motorcycle, the Shine 100 for 2025. Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency and affordability, the Shine 100 remains a popular choice among daily riders in India. Here are five key highlights of the latest model:

1OBD2B-Compliant Engine

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 comes with an updated 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This engine meets the latest OBD2B emission norms, ensuring lower emissions while maintaining fuel efficiency. It produces 7.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm, providing a smooth and economical ride for daily commuting.

2Updated Styling

Honda has given the Shine 100 a refreshed look with new body graphics and a sleeker front cowl. Blacked-out alloy wheels and an aluminium grab rail add to its stylish appeal. Riders can choose from five colour options, Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Orange, Black with Gray, and Black with Green.

3Design and dimensions

Built on a lightweight diamond-type frame, the Shine 100 offers a long single-piece seat for enhanced comfort. The ergonomic design ensures a relaxed riding posture making it ideal for city commutes and long-distance rides.  The fuel tank capacity of the bike remains 9 litres.

The overall dimensions of the motorbike remain the same, it measures 1955 mm in length and 754 mm in width. The height of the motorbike is 1050 mm and the wheelbase measures 1245 mm. The Honda Shine is lifted 168 mm off the ground and the kerb weight of the bike is 99 kg. The seat height is 786 mm making it comfortable for most riders and the seat length is 677 mm. 

4Suspension and brakes

The Shine 100 features telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, providing a smooth and stable ride even on rough roads. The braking system consists of a front and rear drum brake setup ensuring safe and controlled stopping power.

5Pricing

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 has been priced at 68,767 (ex-showroom). With its competitive price tag, the Honda Shine 100 remains an affordable yet practical option for budget-conscious buyers. Its fuel-efficient engine, low maintenance costs, and Honda’s reliable service network make it a great choice for daily riders.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2025, 06:53 AM IST
TAGS: honda honda shine 100 shine 100
