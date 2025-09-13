2025 Ducati Multistrada V4: 5 key highlights of the luxury Italian adventure tourer

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4S have finally reached our shores and come updated with a sharper design, an upgraded tech package, and an increased focus on comfort. The flagship litre-class adventure bike from the brand is positioned as a long-distance touring companion that delivers tractable performance and comfort on everything from highways to city commutes. If you are interested in the latest Multistrada V4, here is everything you need to know before purchasing it:

1 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4: Design The 2025 Multistrada V4 carries over the familiar silhouette while bringing significant changes to the front end, such as the redesigned nose that borrows style cues from the Panigales. The LED dual-headlight setup grows more aggressive, and the overall front-end design has been optimised for better aerodynamic protection. Ducati has also updated the Multistrada V4’s ergonomics for better pillion comfort during long-distance trips.

2 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4: Engine The Multistrada V4 is powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that is Euro5+ compliant and makes 170 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 124 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. This unit features a counter-rotating crankshaft that works against the gyroscopic inertia of the wheels to provide a refined riding experience. The gearing has been updated, with the first gear calibrated for low-speed and offroad performance, while the sixth gear is ideal for the highways. Notably, the V4 engine features Ducati’s extended cylinder deactivation tech, which shuts off the rear bank under certain conditions to improve efficiency by up to 6 per cent.

3 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4: Chassis and hardware Ducati has carried over the aluminium monocoque frame held up by fully adjustable Marzocchi mechanical suspension units. The V4S features semi-active suspension managed by the DSS Evo system, adapting in real-time to riding conditions. The motorcycle rides on new forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli SCORPION Trail II tyres, measuring 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear. These get a new seven-spoke design and contribute 2 kg in weight savings.

5 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing The standard Multistrada V4 in Ducati Red begins at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom), and prices go as high as ₹30.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping V4 S in spoked wheels and a dual-tone colour scheme. The V4S is also offered in two other colour schemes, including Arctic White and Thrilling Black. Ducati’s pricing places the 2025 Multistrada V4 in the heat of the luxury adventure-tourer segment, aimed at riders seeking Italian flair with long-distance performance and touring comfort.

