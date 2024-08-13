2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched: What all is new?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most popular and mainstream model for the brand. It has helped Royal Enfield capture a significant market share and lead the 350 cc segment. The brand recently updated the Classic 350 so that it can stay competitive now that the competition is increasing and more rivals are coming. Here are all the changes that the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New colours and variants

Royal Enfield has announced five new variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. The Heritage series gets two colourways - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. Then there is Medallion Bronze under Heritage Premium trim. The Signals series comes with Commando Sand whereas the Dark Series features Gun Grey and Stealth Black. Finally, there is the Emerald which is the new top-end version.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Factory custom programme

Royal Enfield has also introduced a new factory custom programme for the Classic 350. Through this customers can get a bespoke motorcycle personalisation and design studio service that will help customers bring their very own unique design vision to life.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New features

Royal Enfield has added new features to the 2024 Classic 350. It now comes with LED headlamps, LED pilot lamps, a gear position indicator and a Type C charging port to charge mobile devices. Some variants will get LED turn indicators, adjustable levers and a Tripper Navigation system as standard.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: No mechanical changes

Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Classic 350. It continues to come with a 349 cc air-oil cooled engine that puts out around 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Bookings and prices

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1st. The bookings and test drives will also open on the same day.

