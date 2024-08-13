Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched: What All Is New?

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched: What all is new?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM
Follow us on:
  • The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched on September 1st. It will come with new features and new colour schemes as well.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Emerald Green colour scheme.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the most popular and mainstream model for the brand. It has helped Royal Enfield capture a significant market share and lead the 350 cc segment. The brand recently updated the Classic 350 so that it can stay competitive now that the competition is increasing and more rivals are coming. Here are all the changes that the 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New colours and variants

Royal Enfield has announced five new variants - Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark and Emerald. The Heritage series gets two colourways - Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue. Then there is Medallion Bronze under Heritage Premium trim. The Signals series comes with Commando Sand whereas the Dark Series features Gun Grey and Stealth Black. Finally, there is the Emerald which is the new top-end version.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Factory custom programme

Royal Enfield has also introduced a new factory custom programme for the Classic 350. Through this customers can get a bespoke motorcycle personalisation and design studio service that will help customers bring their very own unique design vision to life.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New features

Royal Enfield has added new features to the 2024 Classic 350. It now comes with LED headlamps, LED pilot lamps, a gear position indicator and a Type C charging port to charge mobile devices. Some variants will get LED turn indicators, adjustable levers and a Tripper Navigation system as standard.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: No mechanical changes

Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Classic 350. It continues to come with a 349 cc air-oil cooled engine that puts out around 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber
Engine Icon349 cc MaxSpeed Icon114 kmph
₹ 2 - 2.10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.95 - 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.70 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon37 kmpl
₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Bookings and prices

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1st. The bookings and test drives will also open on the same day.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Royal Enfield Classic 3
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS