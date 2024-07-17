In pics: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the new roadster based on the Himalayan
- Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450. But it is a roadster whereas the Himalayan is an ADV.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been launched in India. It is based on the Himalayan 450, So, there are few parts that are being shared between them. However, the Guerrilla 450 is a roadster where the Himalayan is an adventure tourer.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom introductory. Bookings in India are open and test rides and retails would start from 1st August. There would be three variants on offer - Analogue, Dash and Flash.
The ergonomics of the Guerrilla 450 are different than the Himalayan. They are more aggressive to provide a bit more leverage to the rider. The handlebar is lower and the foot pegs are rear set.
The all-digital instrument cluster has been carried over from the Himalayan. It comes with Google Maps as well. However, the lower variants gets the analogue instrument cluster from the Scram 411.
There is a circular LED headlamp that we have seen on the new Royal Enfield motorcycles. The tail lamp and the exhaust unit have been carried over from the Himalayan 450.
There is a difference in the seat. It is now a single-piece unit instead of a split setup. The fuel tank is also smaller because the Guerrilla will mostly be doing city duties.
Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 engine that is doing on the Himalayan 450 as well. It is a 452 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 39.52 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. Royal Enfield is using a different engine map for the Guerrilla 450. There are two riding modes as well.
There is also a USB port to charge mobile devices and hazard lights. Royal Enfield is offering two riding modes, ride-by-wire technology and LED lighting
First Published Date: 17 Jul 2024, 15:03 PM IST
