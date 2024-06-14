2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets new colours, priced at 3.43 lakh

India Kawasaki Motor has introduced the 2024 Ninja 300 bringing new colour options to its most accessible motorcycle. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets two new colours - Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray - which now come with new body graphics. The Lime Green shade though remains unchanged for the new model year. Pricing too remains unchanged and the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 retails at ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been heavily localised in India compared to the brand’s other motorcycles. While was replaced by the Ninja 400 globally in 2018, India remains one of the last markets globally to continue selling the Ninja 300. Incidentally, the Ninja 300 and Ninja 400 were sold alongside each other in India until earlier this year when the Ninja 500 eventually replaced the 400.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 remains unchanged mechanically and is powered by the 296 cc parallel-twin motor with 38.8 bhp

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 first arrived in 2013 and has remained largely identical over the last decade, barring a few regulatory updates. The design remains unchanged for the most part with the twin headlamps and sharply styled fairing, Kawasaki Indias has added a pillion grab rail and a saree guard in recent years. That said, its accessible price point continues to bring buyers to the showrooms who want a taste of their first Kwacker.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specifications

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a 296 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 38.88 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets an assist and slipper clutch. The full-faired offering is underpinned by a tubular diamond-type chassis while suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single disc at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Ninja 300 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Since its arrival, the entry performance motorcycle segment has seen some scintillating launches and buyers today are spoilt for choice with options like the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3, Aprilia RS457, TVS Apache RR 310 and BMW G310 RR. The Ninja 300 is the most affordable of the twin-cylinder motorcycles in the segment.

